Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Acquired by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $71.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.94. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $280.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. William Blair upgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $603,462.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 237,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,811,173. The trade was a 3.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,576,570. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996 over the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.