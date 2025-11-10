CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 499,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,749 shares during the quarter. CocaCola comprises approximately 1.3% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $35,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in CocaCola by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $947,411.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,109.25. The trade was a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Max R. Levchin acquired 7,206 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $503,483.22. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,835.29. This trade represents a 102.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO stock opened at $70.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $303.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.51. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.55%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

