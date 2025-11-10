Commons Capital LLC Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Commons Capital LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 15.1% of Commons Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,163,288,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Mizuho set a $235.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI set a $261.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.75.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,401,577 shares of company stock valued at $610,228,687. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $188.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

