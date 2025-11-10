Conway Capital Management Inc. Has $27.86 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Conway Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 12.5% of Conway Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Conway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $42,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $244.41 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “negative” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.04.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

