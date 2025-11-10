Corpay, Inc. $CPAY Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 141.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Corpay were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Corpay by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Corpay by 309.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:CPAY opened at $276.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.81 and a 200-day moving average of $315.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.84 and a 52 week high of $400.81.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. Corpay had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 25.17%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corpay has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

CPAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Corpay from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corpay in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 price objective on Corpay and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Corpay from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Corpay from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.71.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

