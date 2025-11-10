Cypress Capital Group Has $36.01 Million Stake in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,392 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.5% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $36,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 8,778.3% during the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 282,507 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $140,522,000 after buying an additional 279,325 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 17,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,358,993 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,652,792,000 after buying an additional 126,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 9,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,555 shares of company stock worth $97,840,842. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $496.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $513.88 and a 200-day moving average of $493.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Microsoft from $640.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Microsoft from $637.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $634.47.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

