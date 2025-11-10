DeDora Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.2% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after buying an additional 10,176,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Amazon.com by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,884,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267,277 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $244.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

