Delaney Dennis R Has $11.49 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Delaney Dennis R increased its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,101 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.9% of Delaney Dennis R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 642,282 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $319,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA grew its holdings in Microsoft by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 38,984 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,391,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 182,750 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,902,000 after buying an additional 25,516 shares during the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 31.5% in the second quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,151 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,982,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total value of $19,967,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 461,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,402,668.08. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 192,555 shares of company stock valued at $97,840,842 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $496.82 on Monday. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $513.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Arete raised their price objective on Microsoft from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.47.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

