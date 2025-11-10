Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 499,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,469 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $21,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $81,583,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,129,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,797 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,512,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,775,000 after acquiring an additional 930,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,123,000.

DFIV stock opened at $46.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $46.93.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

