Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,802 Shares of Kirby Corporation $KEX

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,443 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Kirby worth $9,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Kirby by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 27,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kirby by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 41,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 31,265 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kirby by 19.0% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 292,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,519,000 after acquiring an additional 46,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Kirby from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Kirby from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.40.

Kirby Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $107.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. Kirby Corporation has a 52-week low of $79.51 and a 52-week high of $132.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Kirby had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

