Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 16,326 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. $BLKB

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,326 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Blackbaud worth $9,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 401.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 22,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 18,231 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the second quarter worth $250,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 21.1% in the second quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial now owns 33,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 260,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,753,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 215.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLKB. Zacks Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

BLKB stock opened at $57.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.88 and its 200 day moving average is $64.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.22 and a 1-year high of $88.95.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 22.57% and a positive return on equity of 137.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 5,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $288,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 372,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,513,774.80. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

