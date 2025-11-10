Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $10.23 Million Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. $SIGI

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Selective Insurance Group worth $10,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIGI. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 219.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 752.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $78.75.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $78.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.44 and its 200-day moving average is $82.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.39. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.75 and a 12-month high of $103.56.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.50%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

