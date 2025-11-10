Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.82 Million Holdings in TELUS Corporation $TU

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,012 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,958 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $8,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 39.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 651,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,336,000 after buying an additional 185,020 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in TELUS by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $718,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TU opened at $14.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.87. TELUS Corporation has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TELUS Corporation will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.4184 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.3%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TU shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

