Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 99,024 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. $PEGA

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 142.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,024 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Pegasystems worth $9,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the first quarter worth approximately $151,149,000. TPG GP A LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 4.3% during the first quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,022,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,620,000 after acquiring an additional 82,845 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,337,000 after acquiring an additional 450,951 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,229,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 703,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,086,000 after purchasing an additional 351,800 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 11,442 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $711,463.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 127,826 shares in the company, valued at $7,948,220.68. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $297,581.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,853.50. The trade was a 95.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,895 shares of company stock worth $12,179,202. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEGA. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.61.

Pegasystems Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $59.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.43 and a 200 day moving average of $53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.09. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $68.10.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $381.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.95 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

