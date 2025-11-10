Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. $MFG

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,561,074 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,654 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $8,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 81.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

MFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mizuho Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $6.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $6.87.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

