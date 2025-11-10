Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,001 Shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF $SEIX

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.78% of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF worth $8,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 669.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 64,170 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 99,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 52,709 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 37,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 319,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 37,379 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SEIX stock opened at $23.48 on Monday. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $24.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.55.

About Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

Featured Stories

