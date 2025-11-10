Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 269,333 Shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF $JBBB

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,333 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF worth $9,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBBB. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 43,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 46.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 49,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $329,000.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Trading Down 2.6%

JBBB opened at $47.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average of $48.19. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $49.71.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

