Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Middleby Q4 Earnings

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Middleby in a report released on Thursday, November 6th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MIDD. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Middleby in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $163.00 price target on Middleby and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.29.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $123.20 on Monday. Middleby has a 1-year low of $114.57 and a 1-year high of $182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.20 and a 200 day moving average of $138.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.57.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $982.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.21 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 11.06%.The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Middleby has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.990-9.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.190-2.340 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 116.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 23,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

