Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,467 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $38,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,197,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004,975 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $607,621,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,213,848,000 after buying an additional 2,639,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 72.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,549,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $598,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,293 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.30. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $123.21. The firm has a market cap of $494.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Melius Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.