First National Bank of Hutchinson Sells 4,595 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

First National Bank of Hutchinson lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,987 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.9% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 31,250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,739 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 14,757 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “negative” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. New Street Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $244.41 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.39 and its 200-day moving average is $219.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.