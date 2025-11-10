Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 883 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.8% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $16,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 41.5% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Golden Road Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, 626 Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 761 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total transaction of $333,391.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,760.59. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.00, for a total transaction of $339,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 7,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,296. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,281 shares of company stock valued at $57,948,936. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on META shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $925.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $920.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $825.00 price objective (down from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $905.00 to $875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.60.

Shares of META opened at $621.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $726.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $703.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.28%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

