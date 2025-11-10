GE Aerospace $GE Holdings Reduced by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 13.5% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 110,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,527,000 after purchasing an additional 13,154 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 11.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 191,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 18.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $307.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $296.88 and a 200-day moving average of $265.06. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $316.67.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Several research firms have commented on GE. UBS Group set a $366.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.27.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

