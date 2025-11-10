GE Aerospace $GE Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lessened its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $14,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Terril Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.7% during the second quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE stock opened at $307.28 on Monday. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $316.67. The company has a market cap of $324.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.06.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.27.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

