HC Wainwright Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for HRMY

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.28. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harmony Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ FY2029 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HRMY. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $31.43 on Monday. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $239.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.68 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 22.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $19,398,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 906,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,658,000 after purchasing an additional 508,498 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 3,219.0% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 488,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,211,000 after purchasing an additional 473,708 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 382.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 422,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,364,000 after purchasing an additional 335,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 36.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,209,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,220,000 after purchasing an additional 321,947 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

