HC Wainwright Issues Negative Forecast for CORT Earnings

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Corcept Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CORT. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.25.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $73.72 on Monday. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $117.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.24 and a beta of 0.43.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.78 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 18.51%.Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 21.3% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 223.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,632,000 after buying an additional 587,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.65, for a total value of $368,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,901.05. The trade was a 32.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 28,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $2,152,030.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,741,370 shares in the company, valued at $204,972,234.90. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 259,400 shares of company stock worth $20,009,288. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

