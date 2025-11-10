Invesco Preferred ETF $PGX Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,240 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $8,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 94.4% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

PGX stock opened at $11.43 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

