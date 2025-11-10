Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% during the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 75,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,228,000 after acquiring an additional 37,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $609.74 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $601.34 and its 200-day moving average is $560.76.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

