iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF $IEUR Stock Position Increased by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises about 5.7% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Altman Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $15,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Shares of IEUR opened at $68.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.43. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $53.17 and a twelve month high of $69.68.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

