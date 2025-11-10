iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stock Holdings Lessened by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $674.34 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $693.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $668.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $631.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

