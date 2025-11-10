iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 600,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $37,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 233.8% during the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IJH stock opened at $64.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.00. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $99.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

