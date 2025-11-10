iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Stock Position Raised by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $44,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 85,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG opened at $100.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.39 and its 200-day moving average is $99.06. The company has a market capitalization of $134.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

