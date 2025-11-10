iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,673 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Elequin Capital LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 99.2% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $94.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $95.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

