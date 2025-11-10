iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Acquired by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,557 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $23,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,608,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of IWF opened at $471.43 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $493.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.25.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

