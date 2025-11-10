iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Shares Sold by Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,326 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 3.0% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,685,000. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $121.54 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $126.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.51 and its 200-day moving average is $112.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

