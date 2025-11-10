iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF $SMLF is Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF accounts for 2.7% of Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, LifeGoal Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors now owns 31,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA SMLF opened at $73.84 on Monday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $76.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

