iShares U.S. Utilities ETF $IDU Position Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,281 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.72% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $9,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at $126,000.

NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $112.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.61. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $91.91 and a 1-year high of $117.74.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

