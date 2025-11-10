Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 152,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.9% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $186.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $194.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.80.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.