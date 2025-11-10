JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts ITV (LON:ITV) Price Target to GBX 105

ITV (LON:ITV – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 112 to GBX 105 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the broadcaster’s stock.

Get ITV alerts:

ITV Stock Performance

Shares of ITV opened at GBX 77.88 on Friday. ITV has a 12-month low of GBX 61.29 and a 12-month high of GBX 88.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00. The company has a market cap of £2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 76.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 79.09.

ITV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITV is a vertically integrated producer broadcaster and streamer, consisting of ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment.

ITV Studios is a scaled and global creator, owner and distributor of high-quality TV content. It operates in 12 countries, across 60+ labels and has a global distribution network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.