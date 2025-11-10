Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Holdings Trimmed by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for 1.1% of Americana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $32,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $205,966,000. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,658,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,281,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $578,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529,065 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 55.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,505,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $68,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of KMI stock opened at $26.55 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.42.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 95.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $173,696.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 219,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,005.34. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 246,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391,672,683.88. The trade was a 0.41% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,004,287 shares of company stock valued at $26,072,463. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.