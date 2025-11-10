Leerink Partnrs Has Negative Forecast for Humana Q4 Earnings

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Humana in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn ($3.88) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($3.40). The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $16.47 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Humana’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($5.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $13.72 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $21.79 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $45.95 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.29. Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $32.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $300.00 target price on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $315.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.22.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $251.46 on Monday. Humana has a 12 month low of $206.87 and a 12 month high of $315.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 63.9% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.18%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

