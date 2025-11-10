Leerink Partnrs Has Negative Outlook for ACHC Q4 Earnings

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Acadia Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Acadia Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACHC. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $19.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.80. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $47.08.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $851.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.43 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 4.31%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 11,218.2% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 676.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 501.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

