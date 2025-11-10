Lifesci Capital Has Negative Outlook for MLTX Q4 Earnings

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Lifesci Capital reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Katkhuda now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.94). The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.21). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MLTX. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic raised MoonLake Immunotherapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MLTX

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 3.3%

MLTX opened at $10.63 on Monday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.50, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.29.

Insider Activity at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen sold 5,827 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $40,555.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,994,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,444.08. The trade was a 0.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 114.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 81.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $240,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.