Linde PLC $LIN Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Linde alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 52.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 12.6% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 23,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $420.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $196.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $408.65 and a twelve month high of $486.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $459.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $516.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.