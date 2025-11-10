Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $23,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Compass Point set a $620.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Mastercard from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $713.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.26.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,330,922.26. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:MA opened at $551.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $499.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $572.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $569.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

