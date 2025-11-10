Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Stock Holdings Boosted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844,946 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,534 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.5% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $623,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $33,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $42,000. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 42.6% during the second quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $621.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $726.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $703.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.00, for a total value of $339,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 7,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,296. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $325,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,104,836. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,281 shares of company stock worth $57,948,936. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $915.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target (up from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $827.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.