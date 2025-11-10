MetLife, Inc. $MET Stock Holdings Lifted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in MetLife by 652.3% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MET shares. Wolfe Research raised MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MetLife from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Shares of MET stock opened at $76.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.04 and a 200-day moving average of $78.86. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $89.05. The company has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The company had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

