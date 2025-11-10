Morgan Stanley Cuts Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $83.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AKAM. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 14.7%

AKAM opened at $83.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $103.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average of $77.27.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 10.40%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.130 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $303,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,945.36. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 24,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,260. The trade was a 12.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,290 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 336 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 130.0% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 566.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 497.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

