New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Shares Up 20% – Here’s Why

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) shares rose 20% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 195,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 90,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 price target on shares of New Age Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$0.95.

About New Age Metals

The company has a current ratio of 52.48, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$19.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.26.

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

