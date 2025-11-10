Northland Capmk Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for inTEST

Get inTEST alerts:

inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for inTEST in a research note issued on Friday, November 7th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for inTEST’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on INTT. Zacks Research lowered shares of inTEST from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of inTEST in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, inTEST presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

inTEST Stock Down 0.9%

INTT stock opened at $7.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $95.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.38. inTEST has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $9.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On inTEST

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in inTEST by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in inTEST by 28.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in inTEST by 187.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 81,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd lifted its holdings in inTEST by 38.1% in the second quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 163,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 45,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

(Get Free Report)

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.