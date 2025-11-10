Northland Capmk Predicts Geo Group’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:GEO)

Get Geo Group alerts:

Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Geo Group in a research note issued on Friday, November 7th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Geo Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Geo Group’s FY2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Geo Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $565.42 million for the quarter. Geo Group has set its FY22 guidance at $2.40-2.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GEO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Geo Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Geo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jones Trading reduced their price target on shares of Geo Group from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

GEO opened at $15.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16. Geo Group has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Geo Group in the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geo Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Geo Group in the first quarter worth about $1,963,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Geo Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Geo Group by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 53,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Geo Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

